Funerals today for April 12
SCHLOSSER, Lorraine Sue "Susie," 63, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin St. Road, Decatur.

WARNICK, Gladys Mae, 91, Mt. Zion, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

