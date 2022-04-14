 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for April 15

CLIFTON, Earl C. Jr., 61, Decatur, 1-3 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

KARL, Angela C., 77, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, Mount Zion.

MOSSER, Helen D., 96, Monticello, 11 a.m. at Abingdon Cemetery, Abingdon. 

NICHOLS, Margaret Claudine Shewmake, Lenexa, Kansas, 11 a.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur.

WARRICK, Ronald E., 83, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church, 5409 East U.S. 36, Decatur.

