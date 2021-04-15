 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 16
Funerals today for April 16

DUDRA, Zaydin Jon, 20, Taylorville, 10:30 a.m. at Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville. 

GARDNER, Mary A., 96, Forsyth, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

JORDAN, Lyle H., 89, Assumption, noon at Locust Grove Church, Assumption.

SIMROTH, Carl Albert, 92, Decatur, noon at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Doherty's Pub Banquet Room, Decatur.

WISE, Roger, Assumption. 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. 

