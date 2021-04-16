 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 17
BULGER, Janis Arlene Fife, 2 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

BUTLER, James H. Butler, 72, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, Decatur. 

MOORE, Katherine Joan Kissel, 72, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. All COVID protocols will be followed.

NELSON, Joan, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

