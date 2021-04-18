 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 19
Funerals today for April 19

BRAMER, James (Jim) Gordon, 94, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

SMITH, Allen Dale, 76, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Mount Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. 

Breaking News