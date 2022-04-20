 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for April 21

BAKER, Lynda Diane, 62, Shelbyville, 10 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

FARBER, Brenda Kay, 63, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Merna.

JOHNSON, Sara Catherine, 50, Greenbrier, Tennessee, formerly of Sullivan, 5-8 p.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

