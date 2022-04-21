 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for April 22

  • 0

BAKER, Roger Kent, 82, Eureka, 11:30 a.m. at Eureka Christian Church, Eureka. 

DeCLERCK, Charles Edward, 93, Taylorville, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Stonington.

HELM, Eugene, 91, Findlay, formerly of Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

LEE, Davey Dean, 92, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

McMILLEN, Robert Dean, 88, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News