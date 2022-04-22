 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for April 23

  • 0

GARDINER, Marilyn Arline (Williams), 89, Assumption, 1 p.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church, Assumption.

GULLION, Jacky D., Nashville, 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Church, Nashville. 

MOORE, Constance M. (Brumaster), 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News