 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for April 25
0 entries

Funerals today for April 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WORTMAN, Richard Dean "Rich," 77, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Shelbyville.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News