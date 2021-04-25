 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 26
BAUM, Roger H., Fountain Valley, California, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. With full military rites. 

DOYLE, Richard L., 84, Warrensburg, noon at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

PINNEY, Richard Mac, 63, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa.

SUMNER, Jerry L., 70, Decatur, 4 to 6 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

