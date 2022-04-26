 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for April 27

  • 0

EYESTONE, Hila,89, Atwood, 11 a.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood.

KERNS, Chris E., 59, Hammond, 2 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood. 

MATHIAS, Marvin Owen "Tuffy," 77, Assumption, 4-7 p.m. Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

RILEY, Carol Sue, 81, Monticello, 11 a.m. at the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News