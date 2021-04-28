 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 29
Funerals today for April 29

POWARS, Kevin R., 57, Argenta, 1 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

RAYNOR, Charlotte, 62, Ashkum, 2 to 5 p.m. at Knapp Funeral Home, Clinton. 

