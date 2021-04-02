 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for April 3
0 entries

Funerals today for April 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN, Shirleyanne, 90, Moweaqua, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Moweaqua. Masks are required with social distancing guidelines.

BARBEE, Louise S., 99, Decatur, noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

BUNDY, Rocky Lee, 65, Decatur, 3 to 6 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

CHAPPLE, Raymond Bianco, 49, Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, noon at Grove St. Church of God, 501 E. Grove St., Champaign.

DANIELS, Barbara J. 94, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

HILL, Dwight Taylor, 71, Decatur, 2 to 4 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News