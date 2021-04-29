 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for April 30
0 entries

Funerals today for April 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLMAN, James "Jim" Patrick, 70, Monticello, 1 p.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. 

MANNING,  David Lynn "Squeak", 70, Argenta, 7 p.m. at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

MASSEY, Ellen Ann Goodson, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PROPST, Michel Anne, 56, Mount Zion, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral, Mount Zion. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News