 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for April 5
0 entries

Funerals today for April 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JONQUET, Anita Eileen, 77, Decatur, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

KNOWLES, Helen Linda, 72, Decatur, noon, at Heartland Community Church, Decatur.

WOLF, Richie Alan, 46, Decatur, 1 to 3 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News