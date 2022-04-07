 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for April 8

CUSTIN, Donald L "Don", 89, Bonita Springs, Florida, formally of Decatur, 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

HENDRIX, Joan M., 91, Bement, 10-11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bement.

LEWIS, Doris, Decatur, noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur. 

