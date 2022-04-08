 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for April 9

BROOKS, A.D., Decatur, 11 a.m. at Main Street Church, Decatur.  

FRIEND, Ezra "Lane," 76, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Warrensburg, noon-3 p.m., Pop's Place, W. Main, Decatur.

FRIEND, Margaret "Ann," 73, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Warrensburg, noon-3 p.m., Pop's Place, W. Main, Decatur.

HOFER, Arthur H., Mount Vernon, 76, 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church, 2606 Rt 121, Decatur.

MERRILL, 98, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Long Creek United Methodist Church, 6890 E. Firehouse Rd., Decatur.

TATE, Edwin Paul, 87, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, Mount Zion. 

