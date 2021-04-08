 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 9
BALLARD, Ronnie Verner, 67, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#51747.

TISH, Margo, 77, Morton, 2 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

WELTMER, Lynn M., 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

