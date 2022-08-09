 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 10

CLINGER, Sheila Mary, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

FULTZ, Lucille, 90, Sullivan, 10 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

JACK, Shirley Ann, 86, Mattoon, 12 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

JORDAN, Robert Neal, 78, Moweaqua, 1 p.m. at Locust Grove Church, Assumption.

LAUGHERY, Margaret Mary (Cahill), 90, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3850 Lourdes Drive, Decatur.

