Funerals today for Aug. 11

DWYER, Mary Louise, 83, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Decatur.

McDONALD, Richard "Coach", 82, Blue Mound, 4 p.m. at the McDonald Gymnasium, Blue Mound. 

McKEE, Dennis L. Sr., Decatur, 11 a.m. at First Christion Church, Decatur. 

