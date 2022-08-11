 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 12

  • 0

BECK, Ricky L., 64,  Mount Zion, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

CASEBEER, Edith L., Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Decatur.

FRANK, Peter William, Decatur, 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Decatur.

GERHARDT, Clara May, Mount Zion, then, Morris. 5-7 p.m. at U.C. Davis Callahan Funeral home, Morris. 

JOHNSON, Curtis "Bell", 70, Decatur, 11 a.m. at the Church of the Living God, Decatur. 

POPE, David Jr., 93, Maroa, noon, at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News