Funerals today for Aug. 12

AVIS, Duane S., 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

JASPER, Barbara June, 86, Oreana, 1 p.m. at Garver Brick United Methodist Church, Oreana.

MUDD, James "Jim", 80, Cerro Gordo, 4 - 6 p.m. at Oakley Brick Church, with Masonic Rites beginning at 3:30 p.m., Cerro Gordo

WOOTEN, Jerry Dale Jr., 80, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

