Funerals today for Aug. 13

BURTNER, Helen Louise, 83, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Star of Hope Mausoleum Chapel, Decatur.

COPELAND, Zola, 93, Forsyth, 11 a.m., at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

FLETCHER, James E., 86, Decatur,  2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1320 W. Arbor Drive, Decatur.

HITE, Jesse David, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Destiny Fellowship Church 2500 N. Main St., Moweaqua.

JONES, Helen E., 91, Mount Zion, 11 a.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

WICKER, Joe Lynn Jr., 30, Illiopolis, 1-3 p.m. at Shannon and Jay's House, 342 7th St., Illiopolis. 

YOUNGER, John David, 86, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

