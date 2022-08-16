 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 17

  • 0

GINGERICH, Eli C., 96, rural Tuscola, 9 a.m. at the Otto Center, Arthur.

HAEBICH, Ethel P., 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News