Funerals today for Aug. 18

HARDWICK, Ruby T., 97, Monticello, 11 a.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

TRUMMEL, Josephine Agnes, 98, Lovington, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.

