Funerals today for Aug. 19

CALFEE, Patty Joan, 76, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, Decatur.

HART, Steven Chandler, 72, Decatur, 5-8 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

SHAW, Judith "Judy" Ann, 81, Clinton, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton.

SWINFORD, Norma Jean (Beals), 89, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

