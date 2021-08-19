 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 20

BARLOW, Orville Dean, 92, Lovington, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.

COVINGTON, Patricia Diane, 85, Mount Zion, 2 p.m. at Old Stonington Cemetery, Christian County.

REELEY, Jerrald "Jerry" Ray Jr., 60, Mattoon, 2 p.m. at at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

STEFFEN, Donald Joseph Sr., 71, Monticello, formerly of Decatur, 6-8 p.m. at Heartland Community Church, Decatur.

