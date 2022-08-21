 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 21

DEAN, Faye (Wingard), 64, 5-7 p.m. at Logos Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

ZINDARS, Robert Wesley, 82, Decatur, 2-4 p.m. at Harristown Village Hall, 185 N Kembark Street, Decatur.

