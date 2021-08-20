Funerals today for Aug. 21

BAKER, Byron Lee Baker (Barney), 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
KUYPERS, Judith Marshall. Homer Glen, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Decatur.
NETTLES, Ronald O., 78, Lovington, 11 a.m. United Methodist Church, Lovington.
RITTER, Opal F., 101, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
SHAFER, Ralph E. "Shorty", 95, Monticello, 10 a.m. at Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello.
SIMMS, Gary l. 63, Oakley, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.
TURNER, Lawrence A., 87, Decatur, noon at Central Christian Church, Decatur.
WENTWORTH, Evelyn Imogene Ferrill, Forsyth, formerly of Warrensburg, 2 p.m. at Britlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
