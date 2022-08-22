 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 22

PRINCE, Samantha J., 35, Macon, 11 a.m. at McCracken-Dean Funeral Home, Pana.

WEHRLE, Robert (Bob) Arthur Reed, 88, Bethany, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, Mt. Zion.

