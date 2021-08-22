 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DETTMAN, Wanda M., 91, Decatur, 10 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Decatur.

DONDEVILLE, Marian A., 94, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News