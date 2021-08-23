 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 24

CUPPERNELL, Robert "Bob" Sr., Decatur, 11 a.m. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana.

WHITE, James Eugene, 88, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

