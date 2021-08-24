 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 25

ANDREWS, John "David" Jr., 90, Moweaqua, Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

BLACK, Thomas R., 84, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.

HOLMAN, Robert R., 82, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Ohlman Cemetery, Ohlman.

