Funerals today for Aug. 26

AUTON, Keith James, 27, Decatur, 12 p.m. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

CUNNINGHAM, Neil E., 88, Maroa, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

HALVACHS, James L. Sr., 86, Caseyville, 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur.

HATFIELD, Ronald L., 82, Cisco, 10 a.m. at the Croninger Cemetery, Cisco. 

MARTIN, Michael D., 71, Cerro Gordo, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MAXWELL, William H. "Bill", 73, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Masks required.

OSTHUS, Dorothy M. "Dottie", 87, Springfield, 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Springfield. Masks are required for in-person service. Service will be live streamed at facebook.com/oursaviorsschool.

