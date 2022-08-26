 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 26

FUNK, Donna, 76, Blue Mound, 11:30 a.m., Bethel Cemetery, Blue Mound.

JESSE, Maureen, 68, Decatur, 10 a.m., Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home, Decatur.

