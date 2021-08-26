 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAUMANN, Gilbert "Gil" Frank, 79, Decatur, 6 p.m. at First Christian Church. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn.

MARTIN, Michael D., 71, Cerro Gordo, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

McCOY, Troy Robert, 70, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News