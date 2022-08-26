 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 27

BAUER, William Thomas, Tuscola, 11 a.m. at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola. 

CHARVERON, Mary, 94, Decatur,  noon at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 570 N Union St., Decatur.

GOSNELL, Gerry, 82, Mattoon, 10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints.

HARRIS, David, 85, Decatur, 3 p.m., Britlinger Funeral Home, Decatur.

HARRISON, Mary Jo, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m., Britlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LUALLEN, James, 87, formerly of Bloomington, 10 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Loveland, Colo.

WERSCHEY, Ruth, 95, formerly of Atlanta, 11 a.m., Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.

