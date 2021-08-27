Funerals today for Aug. 28

BATSON, Avis J., 82, Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Hopkinsville, KY and Oreana, IL, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

HALE, Norman H., 88, North Port, FL, formerly of Atwood and Decatur, IL, 4 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood.

KINGSTON, Aubrey Lee, 83, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard.