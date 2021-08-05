 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 6

BRADY, Roscoe M. "Ross" DDS, 78, Monticello, 11 a.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

GROVE, Floyd Woods "Gravy", 94, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur.

PAULEY, Roger Keith, 93, Tower Hill, 11 a.m. at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

