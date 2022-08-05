 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 6

EAGAN, Charlotte Mardell, 88, Atwood, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Atwood, Atwood.

HILTON, Charles, 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

PHELPS, Vincent L., 51, Mount Zion, 3 p.m. at the Mount Zion Township Cemetery, Mount Zion.

TROXEL, Perry E. "Pete", Jr., 93, Crest Hill, formerly of Decatur,  10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

