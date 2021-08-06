 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 7

BIRD, R. Joan Stewart (Hendon), Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Central Christian Church.

BONDURANT, James S., 85, Decatur, 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

