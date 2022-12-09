 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 10

BARNHART, Richard Herbert, 92, Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 

HEDGCOCK, Joan Jean, 86, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

NAVE, Ryam Eugene, 32, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

