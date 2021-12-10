 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 11

  • 0

ASHE, Georgia Marie, 71, Decatur, 2-4 p.m. at Gracland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

CAMPBELL, Margo S., 74, Moweaqua, 2 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.

ENOS, Frederick, 90, Clinton, 5-7 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HENDERSON, Joyce A., 68, Hammond, 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Jonathan Creek Christian Church.

KAYS, William "Will", 66, Cincinnati, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

LOWE, William "Bill" Dean, 87, Sullivan, 2 p.m., at Hammond Cemetery, Hammond. Military Rites by the Lovington American Legion Post #429.

RUSSELL, Clyde, 70, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Greater Northside M.B. Church, Decatur.

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News