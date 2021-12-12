 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 13

COLE, Janet Ruth, 79, Springfield, 11:30 a.m. at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield.

WORTMAN, Norma Jean, 95, Decatur, noon at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

