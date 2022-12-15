 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 16

HIMSTEDT, Haldon Gilbert, Sr., 90, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur.

NICOL, Verian Jean, 87, Assumption, 5-7 p.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

