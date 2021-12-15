 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 16

CASSTEVENS, Glen Beals, 95, Warrensburg, 10:30 a.m., at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

EDWARDS, Connie Louise, 61, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

GARRETT, Juanita M., 83, Rockford, formerly of Streator, 5:30 p.m. at Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.

KNAP, Theodore Edward, 91, Naperville, 10 a.m. at Niantic Christian Church, Niantic.  

SCHWEIGHART, Clarice Kathryn, 88, Tuscola, 11 a.m., at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola.

SHELTON, Lois Jean Plummer, 90, 4 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

