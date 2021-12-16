 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 17

HARRISON, Karon Sue, 73 of Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin St., Decatur.

SAMPSON, Philip W., 75, Sullivan, 5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

VAN DER VOORT, Maxine Van Der, 95, Lincoln, noon at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

