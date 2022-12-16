 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 17

EMORY, Robert, 38, Decatur, 4 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

HAZELRIGG, Norma Lee, Decatur, 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur.

McGINNIS, Elizabeth Annette, 62, 1:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Decatur.

MORGAN, Robert Michael "Bob", 78, Shelbyville, noon at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SHAW, Evelyn O., 80, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

