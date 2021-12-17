 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 18

ARBUCKLE, Mark Anthony Sr., 61, Allerton, 2 p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.

BONE, Jack D., 91, Bethany, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

HARGIS, Mickey L. (Hugo), Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

MIZE, Martin M. "Marty", 45, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

NEVIACKAS, Dr. James Anthony, Macon, 12-2 p.m. at Brintlinger and Early Funeral Home, Decatur.

RHOADES, Asa Michael, 43, Decatur, 4-7 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

