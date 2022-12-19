 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Funerals today for Dec. 19

  • 0

JENKINS, Wanda M., 92, LaPlace, 11 a.m. at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.

LYDICK, Anita K. "Kay", 75, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

WIEDRICH, Alice R., 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News